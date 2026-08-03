THE long-awaited redevelopment of Corrib Avenue in Lenadoon has entered the allocation phase, with the first new social homes now being offered to people and families on the housing waiting list.

The former flats at Corrib Avenue have been completely redeveloped, transforming the site with 23 fit-for-purpose social homes.

The first 12 houses are currently being allocated, while the remaining ten apartments are expected to be allocated over the coming months.

Sinn Féin representatives, who campaigned alongside the Upper Lenadoon Residents' Association to secure the redevelopment, visited the site this week to welcome the progress.

Órlaithí Flynn MLA said the allocations mark an important step forward for the community.

"We're absolutely delighted that the new homes in Corrib Avenue are now being allocated," she said.

"We worked hard alongside the local community to get this site redeveloped and these new homes will provide much-needed housing for individuals and families experiencing housing stress.

“We will continue to support as many constituents as we can throughout the allocation process and keep campaigning for more high-quality social housing across our communities."

Cllr Arder Carson added: "Offers have now been made and we're over the moon. These homes will make a massive difference to many families living in housing stress.

"The development has been a long time coming and it's fantastic to finally see people being offered these new homes."

Anne Marie Weir from the Upper Lenadoon Residents' Association said the completed development has transformed the area.

"The new homes in Corrib Avenue are looking fantastic. At the minute the 12 houses are being allocated and over the next few months the ten apartments will also be allocated.

"We've worked alongside the Lenadoon community and Sinn Féin to see this redevelopment delivered and seeing it come to fruition is amazing.

"The development has completely changed the face of this part of Lenadoon and we're delighted that families will soon be moving into these beautiful new homes."