AS the world's attention turns to the FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, the SuperCupNI can celebrate a remarkable achievement of its own with 26 former tournament graduates featuring at this summer's finals, having once graced pitches across the North before progressing to football's biggest stage.

Former Everton academy graduate Antonee Robinson will represent the USA at the FIFA World Cup

13 nations will be represented by former stars across four continents, the former Budget Energy SuperCupNI players selected for the tournament highlight the global footprint and enduring legacy of one of world football's premier international youth competitions.

From England internationals Marcus Rashford, Dean Henderson, Kobbie Mainoo and Elliott Anderson to Scotland star Scott McTominay, Japan captain Wataru Endō and Mexico captain Edson Álvarez, a remarkable group of former Budget Energy SuperCupNI graduates are now preparing to compete for the most coveted prize in the game.

Their selection for football's biggest tournament is the latest evidence of the Budget Energy SuperCupNI's long-standing reputation for providing a platform for the next generation of elite talent.

Long before playing in front of packed stadiums, global television audiences and millions of supporters around the world, they were young footballers representing clubs and countries at one of the most prestigious international youth tournaments in the sport.

For many, the Budget Energy SuperCupNI provided an early glimpse of the demands and opportunities that accompany elite-level football.

It offered the chance to compete against some of the best young players anywhere in the game, experience international tournament football and test themselves in an environment that has helped shape generations of future professionals.

England's World Cup squad includes four former tournament graduates. Marcus Rashford and Dean Henderson were part of the Manchester United teams that secured back-to-back Premier Section titles in 2013 and 2014, while Kobbie Mainoo represented the club in 2019.

Elliott Anderson was a key member of the Newcastle United side that reached the Premier Section final that same year.

Scotland's squad features five tournament graduates including Everton fullback Nathan Patterson, Celtic's Anthony Ralston, and Napoli star Scott McTominay.

Co-hosts, USA, will be represented by Fulham defender Antonee Robinson, who previously attended the tournament with Everton.

The other two co-hosts have their share of SuperCupNI graduates, with Canada's squad featuring Derek Cornelius and Tani Oluwaseyi, while Mexico boast a quartet of former graduates in captain Edson Álvarez, César Montes, Alexis Vega and experienced striker Raúl Jiménez.

Japan's World Cup panel features captain and Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endō and veteran defender Yuto Nagatomo, both of whom represented their country at the tournament during their youth careers.

Among the most high-profile former graduates heading to the FIFA World Cup is Arsenal and Spain midfielder Martín Zubimendi.

The European Championship winner represented Real Sociedad at the Budget Energy SuperCupNI in 2015 and has since established himself as one of Europe's leading midfielders, helping Arsenal secure the Premier League title and establishing himself as one of the most influential midfielders in European football.

He is joined by Portugal international Gonçalo Guedes, Sweden forward Anthony Elanga, Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana, Iraq midfielder Zidane Iqbal, DR Congo captain Axel Tuanzebe, Curaçao international Kenji Gorré and New Zealand defender Callan Elliot, further demonstrating the tournament's ability to attract and develop elite talent from across the world.

The 26 stars show a bereft of talent, from backs to the wall defenders, to top attacking talent and even guile driven midfielders.

Tournament Coordinator, Sam Gamble, of the Budget Energy SuperCupNI said; "To see 25 former Budget Energy SuperCupNI players selected for the FIFA World Cup is an incredible source of pride for everyone associated with the tournament.

"When supporters watch players such as Marcus Rashford, Scott McTominay, Kobbie Mainoo, Wataru Endō, Martín Zubimendi and Edson Álvarez competing on football's biggest stage this summer, they are watching players who once came to Northern Ireland as young prospects with dreams of reaching the very top of the game.

"For many of them, the Budget Energy SuperCupNI provided their first experience of elite international tournament football. They competed against some of the best young players in the world, represented leading clubs and countries, and gained experiences that helped shape their journey to the professional game.

"The tournament has always been about more than identifying talent. It is about creating opportunities, building friendships, exposing young players to different cultures and providing an environment where they can challenge themselves against elite opposition."

Gamble also believes that the stars at this year's World Cup will serve as an endorsement for how the tournament is seen globally.

"The fact that 26 former participants will compete at this summer's FIFA World Cup is a powerful endorsement of the tournament's standing within world football and the quality of players it continues to attract year after year.

"As we prepare to welcome 64 teams and more than 1,200 players to Northern Ireland next month, there is every chance that future World Cup stars will once again take to our pitches. The next Marcus Rashford, Wataru Endō or Martín Zubimendi could be among them."

The 2026 Budget Energy SuperCupNI will once again welcome some of the biggest names in world football to Northern Ireland, with elite academies including Manchester United, Liverpool, Rangers, Celtic, Tottenham Hotspur, Southampton, Sunderland, Leeds United and West Ham United among those confirmed to compete.

Now entering its 43rd year, the Budget Energy SuperCupNI remains one of the world's premier international youth football tournaments and continues to provide a globally recognised platform for the next generation of elite talent.

Taking place from Sunday 26th to Friday 31st July, the tournament will welcome more than 60 Boys' and Girls' teams from across the globe, with over 1,200 players competing in more than 150 fixtures across five age groups.

Matches will be staged throughout Causeway Coast and Glens, Antrim and Newtownabbey, and Mid and East Antrim, with the Girls' Section Cup Finals taking place at Dixon Park, Ballyclare on Thursday 30th July and the Boys' Section Cup Finals returning to The Coleraine Showgrounds on Friday 31st July.

For more information on the Budget Energy SuperCupNI, visit www.supercupni.com, and who knows, in 2040 we may see this year's competitors competing for the biggest prize in football.