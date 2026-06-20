A GREAT festival of hurling was had by all the participants in the Joe McKelvey U13 Hurling blitz on the Shaws Road at O'Donovan Rossa last weekend.

St Paul's won the Division Three title

The annual hurling tournament pays homage to the Irish republican who was an O'Donovan Rossa founding member.

St Paul's team

O'Donovan Rossa shared their enthusiasm and gratitude for the annual festival on their social media channels.

St John's U13 panel

"A fantastic day of hurling was enjoyed by all at the Joe McKelvey Tournament.

Lavey took the Division One crown

"The tournament honours Joe McKelvey, a founder member of O’Donovan Rossa Belfast, and continues to bring together young hurlers from clubs across Ireland in the spirit of competition, friendship and Gaelic Games.

Lámh Dhearg Keady won the Division Four title

Congratulations to the winners:

Division One – Lavey

Division Two – Tír na nÓg

Division Three – Naomh Pól

Division Four – Lámh Dhearg Keady

"A huge thank you to all the players, coaches, referees, volunteers, parents and supporters who made the day such a success. Well done to everyone who took part and represented their clubs with pride."