Last Saturday at Lámh Dhearg hurling helmets, hurls, footballs and cones were set aside to facilitate a donate cycle for Ciarla's Next Steps.

Lot's of cycling fun was had from all involved in Saturday's cyclathon
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Lot's of cycling fun was had from all involved in Saturday's cyclathon

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Ciarla Herron is a four-year-old FUNdamental member of the Hannahstown Club who since 18 months old has been diagnosed with Bilateral Cerebral Palsy.

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The Herron family have embarked on a programme of fundraisers to provide valuable private healthcare with a fundraising series of events set for this summer to help them tackle their goal of £30,000.

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Glendale Imps and Lámh Dhearg juveniles joined forces to show their efforts for young Ciarla last weekend at the start of the fundraising drive.

SHOW OF STRENGTH: All shapes, sizes and ages turned out to help fundraise for Ciarla
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SHOW OF STRENGTH: All shapes, sizes and ages turned out to help fundraise for Ciarla