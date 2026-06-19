Last Saturday at Lámh Dhearg hurling helmets, hurls, footballs and cones were set aside to facilitate a donate cycle for Ciarla's Next Steps.

Lot's of cycling fun was had from all involved in Saturday's cyclathon

Ciarla Herron is a four-year-old FUNdamental member of the Hannahstown Club who since 18 months old has been diagnosed with Bilateral Cerebral Palsy.

The Herron family have embarked on a programme of fundraisers to provide valuable private healthcare with a fundraising series of events set for this summer to help them tackle their goal of £30,000.

Glendale Imps and Lámh Dhearg juveniles joined forces to show their efforts for young Ciarla last weekend at the start of the fundraising drive.