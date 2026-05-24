Tailteann Cup Round Two

Antrim 4-12

Tipperary 2-12

"It was special to play in front of that crowd today, it really helped us get over the line and impress." Those were the words of Antrim star Niall Burns after Antrim managed to fend off a Tipperary fightback and seal a second win in the Tailteann Cup

A game which started in a rather slow fashion with the scoreboard left without any change after the first seven minutes, but the contest was nonetheless competitive with tackles and physicality reigning supreme in the early moments.

Paddy McAleer’s driving run ended with the first score of the contest as the All-Saints midfield star clipped his effort over the blackspot and the game was finally underway.

Niall Burns executed a terrific score with an amazing piece of skill as his dummy completely dumbfounded his marker before planting his effort over the bar for a second score for Antrim.

The Premier County did hit back with a great force when James Morris drove and led from the back finding himself in scoring range to fist a ball between the posts, and Sean O’Connor followed with a free.

Dominic McEnhill struck two close range frees for the hosts and kept Antrim’s lead intact before they managed to strike a major blow on the 25th minute when Ryan McQuillan drilled his left-footed strike into the roof of the net to give the hosts daylight.

Kieran Costello was shown a Black Card and Antrim managed to take advantage striking a further six points to their tally.

Once Antrim got their first a quick second soon followed and after Ryan McQuillan had shimmied past the keeper the net was at his mercy as the Saffrons looked to pile on a thumping of their Munster opponents.

The half-time tally was firmly in favour of Antrim, and as the game resumed the net was burst soon after when Conor Hand expertly struck his effort into the top corner of the net.

Antrim soon had a fourth goal which saw a 13-point gap open at one stage after Ronan Boyle latched onto the pass from Tiernan McCormick.

Despite the heavy lead, Antrim soon had to rely on strong defensive performances as the Munster side rallied to produce a great ending.

Joe Higgins found the net first and gave his side a glimmer of hope, before a long-ranged effort from Sean O’Connor was punched into the net by Steven O’Brien and the gap was soon cut to five points when O’Connor notched a tally of scores over the bar.

The comeback was stopped in its tracks when Daithi Hogan’s goal-bound effort was saved terrificly from John McNabb. Antrim once again took the momentum back and ended strongly with Paddy McAleer capping a standout performance in midfield with a score to seal the win.

The cherry was put on top when Tomas McCann pointed from a dead ball and the whistle sounded to earn Antrim a home-tie in the third round.

Niall Burns spoke to us at full-time and touched on the heat playing a major factor at Corrigan Park.

“The heat was going to be a huge point where we looked at trying to get our job done early, the last thing we needed was to be chasing a game in 24 degree weather, but despite a bit at the end from Tipperary, I felt we controlled the game.”

The St Gall’s star commented on Antrim’s goal touch with the Saffrons netting a tenth goal in the Tailteann Cup so far.

“Mark always says that two-pointers are so important, but three is better again. We have just finally got into a rhythm where we can play our game and take our chances.

“The crowd helps too, you hear the noise of people shouting to shoot and you gain confidence and the fans were brilliant today, it was amazing to get the win in the way we did.”

Antrim will have to wait to find out their fate on Monday but no doubt a home-tie makes it all the sweeter for Mark Doran's side who returned to Corrigan Park on Sunday for the first time this season.

Antrim Team: John McNabb 0-1 (1x45’); John Morgan, Joseph Finnegan, Kavan Keenan; Eoghan McCabe 0-1, Peter Healy, Marc Jordan 0-1; Paddy McAleer 0-2, Conor Hand 1-0; Tiernan McCormack 0-1, Ryan McQuillan 2-1, Ronan Boyle 1-0; Pat Shivers, Niall Burns 0-2, Dominic McEnhill 0-2 (0-2F)

Antrim Subs: Eunan Walsh on for Peter Healy (HT), Adam Loughran on for Dominic McEnhill (54’), Cathal Hynds on for Tiernan McCormick, Tomas McCann 0-1 on for Conor Hand (67’), Benen Kelly on for Ronan Boyle (72’)

Tipperary Team: Shane Garland; Jack O’Neill, Eoin O’Connell, Mark Corcoran; Charlie King 0-1, James Morris 0-1, Emmet Moloney; Joe Higgins 1-0, Paudie Feehan 0-1; Eoin Craddock, Michéal Freaney, Kieran Costello; Cian Smith 0-1, Sean O’Connor 0-5 (1xTPf, 3f), Daithi Hogan

Tipperary Subs: Paddy Creedon 0-2 on for Cian Smith (46’), Killian Butler on for Ciaran Costello (54’), Steven O’Brien 1-1 on for Eoin Craddock (56’), Jimmy Feehan on for Mark Corcoran (59’), Darragh Brennan on for Daithi Hogan (65’)