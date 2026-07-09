AS the World Cup heads for its final few rounds, anticipation is building for Celtic's new season.

So while many of you were tuning in to watch Mohammed Salah and Lionel Messi contest on the World’s stage, I turned my attention to watching a mix-matched Celtic side with Johnny Kenny leading the line as they returned to action in their first pre-season test against Shelbourne in Dublin.

A rather dull affair ensued with the sides at either end of the fitness spectrum. Indeed, Shelbourne arguably showed the stronger flashes in front of goal.

Martin O'Neill fielded two separate XIs for the first game of their tour and the first half saw Michel-Ange Balikwisha make a rare start – while Cameron Carter-Vickers was back in the picture.

There wasn't much to note in the first 45 minutes, with the hosts – deep into their domestic season – looking the sharper of the two teams as expected.

Callum Osmand had the best chance of the first half but his effort hit the legs of the keeper and was scrambled clear by the hosts.

If the first half was attritional then the second was even more so. The only real open play chance fell to midfielder Luke McCowan who almost found the net from close range.

Crazy scenes ensued at the end as Shelbourne fans celebrated with smoke bombs when Harry Wood turned home a spot-kick. That penalty coming as a result of Adam Montgomery's clumsy challenge in the box.

Shin Yamada struck a late equaliser from the spot for the Hoops

Celtic fans in the house responded in kind when, after Maik Nawrocki was upended in the box, Yamada had the last laugh from 12 yards with the Japanese striker netting his first ever Celtic goal.

That draw in Dublin came amid confirmation that new signings were afoot ahead of Celtic's Portuguese training camp.

TRANSFER WINDOW

Now to business, if only! Despite the proverbial gun being fired last week for the transfer window to open, Celtic are just now getting to grips with that idea.

The resigning of Alex Oxlaide-Chamberlain for another year, and the annual extension of a few squad members (Tony Ralston the notable extension) the question still remains over who has the credit card at Parkhead.

What is clear thought is that plans for moving forward have been injected with some fuel in the tank, probably lighter fluid but fuel nonetheless.

It is also becoming more apparent that Daizen Maeda will depart the Hoops as expected and Arne Engels will likely be the next man out the door. However, unlike previous cases where a top-star departs and the next man up seems to be anyone who is on the free and loan list, there is hope that the replacements have been earmarked by whoever is in charge of recruiting talent.

The most likely first signing of the summer is versatile Colombian forward Camilo Duran, and if I may be so bold, he will be Maeda’s replacement.

The Qarabag star has just two years left on his deal and the Hoops look determined to crack the piggy bank open to purchase the vibrant young forward for a sum close to £5 million.

After some thorough scouting (A YouTube highlight video and statistical report) I can attest that the forward can play across the front three and proved a threat in the Champions League campaign for the Azerbaijani champions’ last season.

Reaching the knockout phase of the competition, only to be undone by Newcastle United in the first leg in Baku, was undoubtedly a massive achievement and a first for Qarabag and it was largely down to the heroics of Duran.

Plying his trade primarily on the wing, Duran took the step up from the Portuguese second-tier and went to Europe’s second farthest region. He found the net five times in ten appearances against the continent’s elite, putting a move up to a new team on the cards.

Hearts and Rangers have campaigns, specifically the early rounds of Europe, that begin almost three weeks prior to Celtic’s domestic campaign, and as much as I would be inclined to hope the players are in and ready for day one, it’s unrealistic to do so.

I hope this by-ball does not come back to bite me in six-weeks’ time if Celtic have underprepared themselves ahead of the Champions League play-offs, but for now let us see how it plays out and hope (or even pray) that lessons have been learned.

Maybe, just maybe, Celtic will begin to operate like the Poleglass buses, once you see one many tend to follow.