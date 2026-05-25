A GROUP of local musicians have re-united after 40 years to bring traditional music back to West Belfast.

Ceolteorí Chluain Ard – Clonard musicians – is made up of members of McPeake’s School of Music who played in Clonard Hall in the 1980s.

They include Terry McMillen, John Ferris, Eamonn Ferris, Jim Ferris, Michael Kennedy, Tom Cairmichael and Gerard Bell.

Forty years on, they have re-united and are now playing weekly sessions in Davitts every Monday night.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Terry McMillen explained: "I was in McPeake’s School of Music in Clonard Hall in the 1980s along with a few other men.

"It has been 40 years since we all played together. I hadn’t picked up an instrument in years but started playing again during Covid.

"With the Fleadh Cheoil coming in August, we wanted to get back together and play traditional music again.

"I contacted the Kashmir Bar and they kindly agreed to let us come and we are now part of the Belfast Traditional Music guide for the city.

"The session has really developed since and we had musicians from everywhere coming to play and some young people coming which is great to see.

"We now play in the Davitts every Monday night. It is a really good night. During the Fleadh, we'll be playing there every day and we also have a slot at Belfast City Hall that week.

"It is onwards and upwards. The Fleadh Cheoil is going to be something else and we are proud that we are going to be part of it."