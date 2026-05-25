A NEW £1.5 million fund to support organisations across Belfast to invest in the transformation of community places and spaces is now open to applicants.

Belfast City Council’s Local Community Ownership Fund (LCOF) aims to support local groups pursue the acquisition of community assets or existing derelict sites for viable and sustainable community use, allowing them to invest in their community and improve local economic outcomes.

Councillor Natasha Brennan, Chair of the council’s Strategic Policy and Resources Committee, said: “This £1.5 million fund represents a major investment in our local communities, transforming places for maximum community benefit.

“The fund aims to strengthen local community ownership of assets and prevent the risk of loss of such assets in our neighbourhoods. We want to support projects that safeguard valuable community assets, create new facilities and spaces for community groups, and invest in schemes which improve perceptions of neighbourhoods and deliver positive economic outcomes.

“Whether it’s saving a valued building, creating new community space, or investing in projects that boost local pride and economic activity, this fund will help turn community ideas into reality.

“Help is available to organisations throughout the application process. Information is available on our website explaining our objectives, the application and assessment process, and how the scheme will work. Our officers are also available to answer queries and offer support at all stages, so I would urge groups to find out more, come up with project proposals and apply.”

The closing date for the expression of interest stage of the application process Wednesday, June 17 (noon).

For more information on the Local Community Ownership Fund (LCOF), including eligibility criteria and funding deadlines, visit www.belfastcity.gov.uk/lcof