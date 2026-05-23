A MEETING has been held between Sinn Féin representatives, senior Translink officials and the West Belfast Neighbourhood Policing Team following growing concerns around anti-social behaviour on Glider services.

The meeting was convened after a number of incidents were reported by passengers, including physical altercations, disorderly behaviour and alleged drug use on the buses, leaving many passengers feeling unsafe while using public transport.

Residents have raised concerns about the impact the ongoing issues are having on those who rely on the Glider for daily travel to and from work, school and appointments.

West Belfast Sinn Féin MLA Órlaithí Flynn, who organised the meeting, said action was needed urgently

“We have been contacted by numerous constituents regarding ongoing issues on the Glider service, with many people telling us they no longer feel safe using public transport because of persistent anti-social behaviour,” she said.

“There have been repeated reports of fighting and drug related activity on buses and these concerns need to be taken seriously.

“Following our meeting, the PSNI and Translink have agreed to look into how all agencies can work together to address these issues and ensure passengers can safely use the Glider.

“We will continue working with all relevant agencies to help tackle these concerns and put a stop to this behaviour on our public transport.”

A representative from Translink said: “Translink were pleased to meet with Órlaithí Flynn MLA, PSNI community officers and local constituents to discuss Glider services in the area.

"Together we discussed measures currently in place to ensure that public transport remains welcoming and accessible for everyone in the community alongside the importance of reporting any anti-social behaviour on board to the PSNI via 101 or online portal, customers can also contact Translink via Translink via www.translink.co.uk/contact-us or 028 90 66663”.

Both the PSNI and Translink are encouraging anyone who witnesses any anti-social behaviour on the buses to report it to help them build a case to tackle all these issues.