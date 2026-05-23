GALLERY: All Saints College host annual Drama Festival

ALL Saints College hosted their annual Drama Festival showcasing the extraordinary talent and creativity of its Key Stage 3 pupils.

The festival is a vibrant celebration of the performing arts, featuring an exciting programme of performances spanning Drama, Dance, Musical Theatre, Cheerleading, and more.

Over 300 pupils took to the stage, competing as classes for a range of prizes in what was a thrilling and uplifting event.

Adding to the excitement, performances were judged by a panel of celebrity judges, tasked with selecting the winning classes across the festival categories.

Dorothea Burns, Head of Drama said: "At the heart of the event is All Saints’ deep commitment to its pupils and the arts. The Drama Festival reflects the school’s ethos of inclusivity, creativity and pride, offering every participant the chance to shine on stage and be celebrated for their hard work and individuality.

“This festival is everything we stand for at All Saints,. We are a school that is all about our pupils and a school we can all be proud of. Seeing over 300 young people perform with such confidence, teamwork and passion is something truly special.

"The Annual All Saints Drama Festival has become a highlight of the school calendar, bringing together pupils, staff and the wider school community to celebrate talent, collaboration and the power of the arts."