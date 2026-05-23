A NORTH Belfast mum, who is also a paediatric nurse, is helping young children and their families better understand emotions with the release of her new book, 'It’s OK to be Sad'.

Written by Edelle Green, the heart-warming story follows Little Bear, who returns home after a fun-filled day but still feels unexpectedly low. Through a gentle and relatable narrative, the book helps children make sense of confusing feelings and reassures them that it is normal not to feel happy all the time.

It’s OK to be Sad has been shortlisted for a Golden Wizard Book Prize 2026, in the ‘Best Picture Book’ category across the 3–5 and 6–10 age categories.

Speaking about the book, author Edelle Green said: “As a mum and a paediatric nurse, I see every day how confusing big emotions can be for young children.

"Through my work in children’s mental health, I know how important it is to give children the language and confidence to talk about how they feel from an early age.”

Edelle Green and her daughter Callie

Aimed at children aged four to seven, the book is designed to be enjoyed at home or used as a practical classroom resource to support early conversations around emotions, helping them build confidence in understanding and managing how they feel.

Drawing on her professional experience in children’s mental health, alongside her role as a mother of two, the story speaks directly to families navigating the everyday challenges of emotional wellbeing.

Edelle added: “I wanted to create a simple, reassuring story that helps children understand it is completely normal not to feel happy all the time, and to empower them with the language and reassurance they need to process overwhelming emotions, while supporting parents and carers to guide those important conversations.”

It’s OK to be Sad is now available through major booksellers.