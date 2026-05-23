EMERGING West Belfast artist Jarlaith Mervyn has released a new single, 'Dancing with Diego', a bold and thought-provoking track that explores the paradox of addiction through the figure of football icon Diego Maradona.

Still only 15-years-old, Jarlaith continues to build serious momentum as one of the North's most promising young singer-songwriters. A gifted multi-instrumentalist who plays guitar, keyboards and classical piano, he has already earned praise for both his live performances and original songwriting while continuing to write and record alongside his GCSE studies.

'Dancing with Diego' is a darker, more ambitious release that uses Maradona as a metaphor for the contradictions at the heart of addiction – not only addiction to drugs, but also to alcohol, social media, attention and fame. The song reflects on how someone can appear charismatic, talented and high-performing on the surface while privately struggling with destructive dependency underneath.

At the centre of the track is the idea that brilliance and self-destruction can exist side by side. Maradona becomes more than a football reference; he stands as a symbol of the high-functioning addict, someone capable of greatness while being pulled towards collapse. That tension runs throughout the song, where glamour and damage, public adoration and private chaos, are constantly held in uneasy balance.

The single was recorded at AMPS studio in Conway Mill, notably the same studio where Kneecap recorded part of their first album – with the accompanying music video filmed on the roof of the building, adding a striking visual setting to one of Jarlaith’s most daring songs to date.

With 'Dancing with Diego', Jarlaith shows a willingness to move beyond straightforward songwriting into something more layered, cinematic and emotionally complex. Co-written by Jarlaith and Michael Walsh, the song captures the seduction and destruction of addiction in all its forms, while marking another major step forward for Jarlaith as a young artist already making a strong impression on the Northern Irish music scene.

As he continues writing original material and developing his voice as an artist, Jarlaith Mervyn is quickly proving himself to be a songwriter with both ambition and substance.

'Dancing with Diego by Jarlaith Mervyn is available to download on all major streaming platforms.