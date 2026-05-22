SINN Féin is to host a public event on Endometriosis to highlight diagnosis waiting times andto help raise awareness of the support available for those affected across the North of Ireland.

Around one-in-ten women in the North are living with Endometriosis, yet many still wait almost ten years for a diagnosis of the debilitating chronic illness.

Órlaithí Flynn MLA, Chair of the Women’s Health All Party Group at Stormont, said: “The prolonged wait for a diagnosis places significant mental and physical burdens on women, many of whom are left suffering in silence. It is unacceptable that there is currently no dedicated endometriosis specialist care in the North.

“We must advocate for immediate action to prioritise women’s health and ensure women have access to timely diagnosis and proper treatment.

“We need fully resourced gynaecology services, faster and more consistent referrals and improved training so that symptoms are recognised early and taken seriously.

“The culture of dismissal and the continued normalisation of severe menstrual pain is failing women and girls across our health system. We must do more to support women and address inequalities in women’s healthcare.”

Deirdre Hargey South Belfast and Mid Down MLA said he has been speaking to many people who are living with Endometriosis and facing daily pain and disruption to their lives.

“Through this event, we hope to help women recognise the signs and symptoms of Endometriosis earlier so they can access diagnosis and treatment sooner.

“Sinn Féin is calling on the Health Minister to act so that women and girls no longer have to wait years for answers, treatment and dignity in care.”

The event is open to everyone and people are encouraged to come along, learn more and be part of the conversation.

The event will take place Shaftesbury Community and Recreation Centre on the lower Ormeau Road on Saturday 23 May from 11am – 1pm.