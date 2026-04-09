THE death has occurred of Eilish Mateer, lifelong republican and former member of Cumann na mBan.

Eilish was a republican activist in 1964 for Independent Republican candidate Billy McMillen.

She was present when the election offices in Divis Street was attacked by the RUC and the tricolour forcibly removed from the window. A notice was served on Billy McMillen under the Flags and Emblem Act, which referred to the illegal display of the tricolour or any other flag purporting to represent the Irish Republic.

Eilish and her husband Seán, also a lifelong republican, were subjected to an attack by the UVF later that year when two hand grenades were thrown at their Grosvenor Road home.

Eilish was a strong supporter of the Civil Rights movement and made a lasting impact on those who knew her by challenging inequality, injustice and oppression.

Eilish was also present during the Curfew of the Falls Road when thousands of women defied the British Army and broke through barbed wire barricades to support the beleaguered residents of the Falls who had been tear-gassed and assaulted for three days.

This activity on the part of women helped maintain republican morale during the conflict and embodied the values and principles of republicanism, actively participating in political life and contributing to the Republican Clubs activities.

Eilish will be sadly missed by all her comrades. She died peacefully at Our Lady’s Care Home surrounded by her loving family on March 24.

A loving mother to Seán, Gerard, Kathy, Eamonn, Maura and Úna, an adored granny and great granny, a much-loved sister, aunt and friend to many.