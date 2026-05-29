IT is less than two weeks to go until the 2026 World Cup gets underway in North America, but World Cup fever has already hit residents in the St James' area of West Belfast.

Every four years residents celebrate the biggest football tournament of them all by getting together to decorate the area with flags from every country represented in the competition.

This year is no different and residents have once again pulled out all stops to get ready for this year's big kick-off on June 11 with flags being erected this week.

Residents have also planned a pre-World Cup street party for the area, which will take place next Saturday (June 6). A day of fun has been lined up including a fancy-dress representing every country taking part, children's activities and even games for the adults.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, local resident Kevin McCall – who helps organise the event – said: "We started about 16 years ago as something small but it has taken off every time since and gets bigger every time.

"We have a big street party which I help organise. We have a big sweepstake and people have been allocated countries so they will come in fancy dress to represent the country they got.

"All the kids will be involved. There will be bouncy castles and all that sort of stuff. All the residents will be taking part in games against each other like an old school sports day event with prizes.

"It is just a bit of fun and to get everyone in the mood for the World Cup starting a few days later. It will be a special day.

"Even if you don't like football, I think everyone loves a World Cup.

"Now it is all about getting the area ready and decorated with all the flags. The World Cup has expanded to 48 countries this year which means more flags than ever before.

"We still have a bit of work to do but we'll get there."

Asked about who he thinks will win this year's World Cup, Kevin added: "I am hoping it will be Spain. I will be in Spain for my holidays on the date of the final so the atmosphere would be brilliant if they won it."