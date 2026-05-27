SINN Féin Councillor Róis-Máire Donnelly is set to become the new Lord Mayor of Belfast, we can exclusively reveal.

Born and raised in Ballymurphy, Róis-Máire has been a grassroots activist, volunteering within the community for a number of years with Integrated Services for Children and Young People in the Upper Springfield, as well as local sporting organisation Cumann Spóirt an Phobail, and charity Active Communities Network.

A former pupil of both Naíscoil and Bunscoil an tSléibhe Dhuibh, Róis-Máire attended St Dominic’s Grammar School before earning a BSc in Psychology from Queen’s University Belfast.

Róis-Máire has worked for several organisations within the charity sector, supporting individuals with mental ill-health, learning disabilities, autism, and dementia.

She is currently the Operations Manager for Active Communities Network which is a youth and community development organisation using sport and positive activities to enable change in young people and communities which have been disadvantaged.

Róis-Máire has been a councillor for three and a half years, representing Sinn Féin in Black Mountain DEA.

Sitting down with the Andersonstown News in Belfast City Hall, she spoke of her excitement at taking up the role as Belfast's First Citizen.

"During my time as a councillor I have learnt that no two days are the same and the skills I have learnt will be transferable into this role," she explained. "I found out a few weeks ago (that she would be Mayor) and had to keep it quiet. I am very excited for the opportunity but I know as well it is a big responsibility.

"I am nervous as well because I just want to do a really good job of representing my area and the city as a whole."

Róis-Máire is looking forward to a busy year ahead with Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann coming to Belfast for the first time, which is a particular highlight for the first female Gaeilgeoir Lord Mayor.

She also wants to be a champion for young people in the city.

"It is an unbelievable opportunity for me personally to take on the role for the upcoming year in particular with the Fleadh coming to Belfast," she added.

"I think it is going to be a really interesting year"

"I think a lot of people will have heard of the Fleadh but if you have never been before or had an interest in it you don’t understand how much of a positive impact this is going to have on Belfast.

"Féile an Phobail is happening over the same time as the Fleadh and they can only complement each other. It is going to be an amazing time.

"Irish language is really important for me," she added. "I would like to see the Council’s Irish language policy implemented this year. For Gaeilgeoirs like myself, I grew up through the medium of Irish so it has always been a part of who I am and for me to be able to see the transformation over the years is huge. When I was at school the Irish language wasn’t visible in the city and now we have street signs pop up throughout the city and on the Glider and things like that really matter to people.

"During my term, I really want to highlight the role of young people in the city. I am 30-years-old myself which I suppose is still young. I want to go out to all quarters of the city and meet as many young people as possible, talk to and listen to them and champion them.

"Young people play a massive role in our city and much of their important work goes on behind closed doors in youth clubs, schools, care homes and other settings, and their work needs to be highlighted.

"I am really lucky to have family and friends from all over the city. I work with people from different backgrounds in my day job with Active Community Network and I really value everyone in this city."

Asked about the biggest issue facing people in Belfast, Róis-Máire said: "For me, the biggest issue people in Belfast face is the cost of living.

"I work within the community voluntary sector in my day job and being a councillor too I see the impact it is having on people. People just don’t have extra money anymore and I really want to work with other parties to try and do whatever we can to help people."

Róis-Máire will be officially unveiled as Lord Mayor on Monday evening at Belfast City Council's annual meeting.

"I want to be really positive and driven and hit the ground running next week," she added.

"I know I will be very busy with many engagements to attend. I am really lucky to be part of a team of 22 Sinn Féin councillors with so much experience and I am really thankful for their support and belief in me taking on this role which has been really heartwarming.

"Three of my colleagues – Tina Black, Ryan Murphy and Arder Carson – have all been in the role before so I will be taking a lot of advice from them. They have been huge support and I know they will be there for me throughout the term.

"I think it is going to be a really interesting year. I am going to try my best to manage some of the personalities within City Hall which will be a challenge, but it is one I am up for."