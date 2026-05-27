SINN Féin will host a major discussion event in North Belfast on Thursday examining the vision for a “progressive and equal new Ireland”.

The event will take place at 7pm on Thursday in the Lansdowne Hotel and will be chaired by Niall Murphy of Ireland’s Future.

The panel will feature a diverse range of voices, including Ben Collins, Claire Mitchell, Rev Karen Sethuraman and Davy Adams.

North Belfast MP John Finucane encouraged people from all backgrounds to attend and take part in the conversation.

“This event offers people from every background an opportunity to come together, share their views and contribute to the conversation about building a stronger, more equitable Ireland,” he said.

“The discussion around a new and united Ireland continues to gather momentum, with communities across the island increasingly engaging with questions about the future and what best serves their interests.

“A united Ireland presents an opportunity to realise the full potential of our island, helping to create a society that better supports workers, families and public services.

“Our panel will bring together a range of perspectives on how we can shape a shared future — one that is inclusive, forward-looking and representative of all who call this island home.

“I warmly encourage everyone, regardless of their background or current view on constitutional change, to join the discussion, share their perspective and play a part in shaping Ireland’s future.”