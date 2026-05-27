A TEENAGER has been hospitalised following a collision involving a car and a scrambler on the Falls Road.

The incident happened at around 1.40pm on Tuesday afternoon and left the rear windscreen of the Audi car shattered.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police attended a report of a two vehicle road traffic collision at the Falls Road area of West Belfast at around 1:40pm on Tuesday 26 May.

“One man aged 19 years-old was taken to hospital for his injuries.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances and police would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have dash-cam footage available to contact them, quoting reference number 900 26/05/26.”