EMERGENCY services are at Hillview Retail Park in North Belfast, dealing with a suspected gas leak.

The Retail Park on the Crumlin Road is being evacuated, alongside some local residents.

Flax Street and Ardoyne Avenue have been closed to road users.

Local Sinn Féin councillor Nichola Bradley said: "Due to an issue with a gas pipe at Hillview Retail Park, NIFRS have advised residents to close doors and windows.

"A temporary cordon has been put in place. If needed, Ardoyne Community Centre can be used by residents impacted.

"Hopefully this is can be sorted quickly."