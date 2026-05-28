A WEST Belfast man has brought a notorious British Army 'Pig' back to Ballymurphy as part of a new AirBnB business in the area.

Arder Corbett, who was born and bred in 'Murph, is turning his family home into a rental property, focused on the history of the area.

After purchasing the Humber armoured personnel carrier – known as the 'Pig' – he brought it to the house on Sunday morning, much to the amazement of local people.

The Pig was a familiar sight in Catholic areas of Belfast during the Troubles and was the main vehicle used by the British Army carrying soldiers when raiding nationalist areas and were often the main focus of confrontation between armed British troops and nationalist youths.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Arder said: "This is the second Saracen I have bought. I had my last one way back in 2001. It was popular with weddings and stuff and people have asked me ever since about it. I always told them I was going to buy another one, so I did.

"My mum passed away last year. I wanted to turn the house into a memory of her and my dad and the people of Ballymurphy.

"It will be available for people to rent and stay in. Inside there will be pictures and books detailing the history of Ballymurphy so people can learn about the area when they are here.

"The Saracen will be outside permanently. When I brought it here on Sunday, people were fascinated and everyone was stopping to chat to me.

"This type of vehicle was used as weaponry by the British Army to terrorise people, including people in Ballymurphy.

"I am hoping the house will be finished by the end of June. I already have bookings for August when the Fleadh is coming."