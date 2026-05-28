A WEST Belfast primary school has celebrated the completion of a unique programme promoting positive wellbeing between parents and pupils.

Christ the Redeemer Primary School in Lagmore ran the Togetherness Programme as part of its core family and pupil wellbeing focus.

The Togetherness Programme – formerly known as the Solihull Approach – is an NHS-backed emotional health and wellbeing initiative used by schools and healthcare providers.

It provides parents, carers, and educators with tools and learning pathways to understand childhood brain development, build emotional resilience, and strengthen family relationships. As part of the programme, the school facilitated sessions to help parents and caregivers discuss everyday parenting challenges, share their experiences, and learn strategies in a supportive atmosphere.

Alison Coleman, Parent Support Officer at Christ the Redeemer Primary School, explained more.

"There was a survey completed in which parents asked for suggestions on how we as a school could positively contribute to good parental mental health," she said.

"An overriding concern was how to manage children's behaviour at home. I contacted the Trust and that's when I got involved with Amanda Armstrong from the Family Support Hub who signposted us to John and Noelle who trained us to be practitioners to deliver this programme in our school."

One parents involved in the programme said: “I am really enjoying it. It feels like a really safe space that you can talk and raise any concerns and just to hear other perspectives and points of view.

"It’s good for me and enriching to hear others' coping mechanisms which is wonderful that people feel able to share openly. I think the days the health visitor came have been very interesting and she has a wealth of knowledge, and we were able to pick her brains.

"From my perspective it was very helpful. Obviously, there is still a lot for me to work through personally with my children. It’s great to get hints and tips that I can bring back to real life scenarios. I just wanted to say thank you to Alison, Mrs Ryan and Paula for the opportunity to go to the trainings. I have had a wonderful time, thank you.

“The group has been great as I have never been part of a group with other parents. It has been helpful in a way to feel that you are not alone and get advice from other parents. It is nice to hear from other people and their journeys and to hear other perspectives especially with having a child with SEN.

"I am looking forward to going every week and getting to talk with other parents. Its lovely to sit and have a cup of tea and have a safe space to talk to others and not feel judged. The group has really helped in giving great peace of mind and it makes you feel good about yourself when you leave at the end of the session."