NORTH Belfast football club Grove Athletic will play a match against a team of Irish League stars this weekend to raise money for a mental health charity.

The match between Grove Athletic and an Irish League Select will take place at Hammer Playing Fields on Saturday, kick-off 3pm.

The Irish League Select side features Jonny Tuffey (Crusaders), Tomás Cosgrove (Larne), Ben Tilney, Paul Heatley, Adam Lecky, Danny Gibson (Carrick Rangers) and Cliftonville striker Joe Gormley. Aaron Harmon, Glenn Taggart, Rory Donnelly, Jack Reilly and Scott Irvine will also feature along with Gary Haveron (Larne manager) and Stuart King (Newry City manager).

All funds raised from the game will be donated to mental health charity TAMHI (Tackling Awareness of Mental Health Issues).

The match has been organised to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Grove Athletic.

David McIlwaine said: "When I started this team 25 years ago I could never have imagined it not just lasting 25 years but to grow in the way it has.

"We've gone from what was supposed to just be a five-a-side team for a laugh on a Sunday to one of the more recognisable teams out there despite not being part of a league because of what we do to help charities and other worthwhile causes.

"To be lining up and managing against some of the best and most well known faces in the local game, back then I'd have laughed and said not a chance. The fact that we're doing this fundraiser for mental health through a sport that brings guys together, allowing them to open up and talk is a massive bonus as guys tend to keep how they're feeling to themselves.

"We've been blessed to have quite a few legends of the local game turn out for us in the black and white stripes, names such as Mark Dickson, David Rainey, Dee McMaster, Alvin Rouse and Diarmuid O'Carroll.

"This is a dream come true not just for me but for the amazing group of lads who without them this team wouldn't exist and in turn we couldn't help who we have. After this we continue to help the Children's Hospice and Friends Of The Cancer Centre for the remainder of the year and we have our big fundraiser in October to help a childloss charity.

"Not only do I have the players to thank for keeping us going but the businesses that help us keep costs down such as Nanny Plum's Bakery and Deli, The Chocolate Shop and Pizza Co. I have to also say a massive thank you to Shankill United for allowing us use of their complex for the game."

Joe Donnelly from TAMHI said: "Football is a powerful tool to raise awareness of mental health and emotional wellbeing, bringing people together. It's especially prevalent with adult males as a great tool to engage and connect with mental health messages."

Admission to the game is £5 and there will be a raffle for a replica Irish League Select shirt signed by the team. All worn match shirts will be auctioned online after the game.

Refreshments will be available to purchase at the game.

Everyone is welcome to attend.