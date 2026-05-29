WEST Belfast boy Dáithí Mac Gabhann helped unveil a special stone in Galway last weekend to mark organ donation.

Special guests gathered in the Circle of Life Garden in Salthill, Galway on Saturday.

The event, celebrating the generous gesture of giving the ‘Gift of Life’ which defines organ donation, centred around the gifting of a heritage stone from the site of the sixth century Bangor Abbey in County Down by the organ donation and transplant community of the North.

The gifting of the Bangor Abbey stone is reciprocal following the dedication of a stone in 2018 crafted from the Galway Gardens and presented to Kiltonga Newtownards, one of three New Life Gardens in the North.

The stone was unveiled by President Catherine Connolly and Dáithí Mac Gabhann, who is awaiting a heart transplant, and after whom the new opt-out legislation in the North is named.

Dáithí's father, Máirtín Mac Gabhann, said: "What an inspirational weekend!

"It’s not often you get to share a stage with the President, but how lucky am I to do it alongside my two big lads, Dáithí and Cairbre?

LE CHÉILE: Máirtín agus Dáithí

"The work that Martina and Denis Goggin are doing is just phenomenal. The Circle of Life Garden in Salthill, Galway, is a must-visit for anybody in the area.

"We are so grateful to have been invited by such amazing people to speak in front of such an inspirational crowd, all of whom have been touched by organ donation in some way.

"This weekend was an absolute cracker and has given me so much hope for Dáithí’s journey ahead."