TOURISM NI has announced a 13 per cent increase in funding to this year's Féile an Phobail.

Ireland's largest community festival will take place from July 24 until August 9, and will feature an enhanced programme of over 600 events taking place across 50 venues in West Belfast and across the city.

Siobhan McGuigan, Head of Events at Tourism Northern Ireland, said: “We are pleased to support August Féile 2026 as part of an impressive programme of festivals and events taking place this summer.

“The festival continues to evolve in scale and ambition, playing an important role in showcasing Belfast and Northern Ireland as a vibrant and varied cultural destination which attracts international visitors.”

Kevin Gamble, Director of Féile an Phobail said he was "absolutely delighted to receive this significant support from Tourism NI".

"This investment will help Féile an Phobail continue to grow as one of Ireland’s leading community arts and cultural festivals, attracting even more visitors from across Ireland, Britain and further afield to Belfast and the Gaeltacht Quarter.

“Each year Féile offers a fantastic and diverse programme of events from world-class music and entertainment, debates and discussions, traditional sessions, family activities and cultural experiences, showcasing the very best of Belfast’s creativity, culture and community spirit.

“We know visitors are increasingly seeking authentic cultural experiences and Féile provides exactly that, alongside the famous céad míle fáilte that awaits everyone who comes to enjoy the festival. We look forward to welcoming audiences from near and far to experience everything Féile has to offer.”

Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald also welcomed the increased support from Tourism NI.

“This investment recognises the festival’s importance not only as a cornerstone of our cultural calendar, but also as a key driver of tourism and economic activity. It offers visitors an authentic experience of our music, arts, and community spirit, while also encouraging them to explore everything our region has to offer.

“With thousands of visitors expected to come to the city, the exciting Féile programme will encourage visitors to extend their stay and explore more and will build the excitement for us hosting the Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann.

“It is shaping up to be an exciting summer. Many of those attending the August Féile and Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann are expected to explore beyond Belfast, enjoying our stunning landscapes, rich heritage, renowned food and drink, high-quality accommodation, and visitor attractions.”

Féile has put Belfast on the map as a cultural destination

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey welcomed the announcement of increased funding for Féile.

“I am really pleased to see increased support for Féile an Phobail, recognising the huge role it plays in attracting visitors to Belfast each August," he said.

“Féile has become one of the most successful community festivals anywhere in the world because it so powerfully reflects the rich diversity, talent and culture of our people.

“This year’s festival is set to be the biggest ever, with more than 600 events taking place right across the city.

“Local businesses can expect a major economic boost, with hundreds of thousands set to descend on Belfast in the coming months.

“This summer will be massive for the city, with both Féile and Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann bringing visitors from across Ireland and beyond, showcasing Belfast and putting the city firmly on the map.”