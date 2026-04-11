A TEENAGER from the New Lodge has been crowned World Irish Dance Champion for an incredible fourth consecutive year.

Tomi Elemide (13) impressed judges at the Coimisiún Le Rincí Gaelacha (CLRG) World Championships in Schaumburg, Illinois, securing a remarkable 900 points and further cementing his place at the top realms of competitive Irish Dance.

The young dancer is also the subject of a new CBBC documentary, My Life: Irish Dance Star, available now to watch on BBC iPlayer. Produced by County Antrim-based HopSkip Studios, the film offers a behind-the-scenes look at Tomi’s journey revealing both the glitz and the grit required at the highest level of Irish dance.

Training with the Carson Academy in West Belfast, Tomi has been honing his craft since the age of six. He first claimed a World Championship title at just 10-years-old and has continued an extraordinary trajectory ever since.

Earlier this year, in February 2026, Tomi achieved another career milestone when he danced as part of the Lord of the Dance 30th Anniversary tour at Dublin’s 3Arena.

The opportunity followed a surprise meet and greet with Irish dance legend Michael Flatley during filming of the documentary – who then offered him an opportunity to audition for the show.

“It was an amazing experience,” said Tomi of dancing in Lord of the Dance. “I really loved the buzz of being on stage in front of such a huge audience.”