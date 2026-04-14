A WEST Belfast priest says he is refusing to get caught up in Donald Trump's 'games' following criticism by the US President of Pope Leo.

On Sunday night, the US president accused Pope Leo of being "WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy" and claimed that "if I wasn't in the White House, Leo wouldn't be in the Vatican".

In a spree of late-night Truth Social posts, Trump also shared an AI image of himself as Jesus Christ without comment.

He faced strong criticism over the image and removed it later on Monday.

Father Martin Magill from St John's Parish on the Falls Road says he prefers not to get caught up in the views of the US President.

"When I saw the image, I thought, oh here we go again, but when I thought about it, I said, I am not going to get caught up in this," he said.

"There are too many other issues to be concerned about. This week there are people involved in fuel protests. My brother is a farmer and I am thinking about the impact on the farming community and others.

"I am also thinking of people in the Middle-East in Iran and Lebanon and the ongoing situation in Palestine.

"I suspect Pope Leo will not be losing a lot of sleep over it. I heard his interview and he was very clear that he wants to continue preaching gospel. He is not going to get caught up in criticism. He is very clear in his concerns about warfare and I absolutely support him on that.

"My sense is to not get caught up in Donald Trump and some of his games."

Belfast Passionist Priest Father Gary Donegan hit out at Trump over the post.

"This is verging on blasphemy," he posted on social media. "The wannabe King mocks Christ. I can't see him do similar mockery with those of the Jewish or Muslim faith nor should he, all faiths are sacred.

"Anyone in the States that represents Jesus should call him out over this.

Fr Gary Donegan

"I've had the privilege of being in the last 35 years at the bedside of hundreds of sick and dying including seven literally dying in my arms. It is the most privileged of moments. As I anointed the sick, its a profoundly sacred and holy experience.

"The Office of The President of The United States is a very privileged position and I've met four who have held that role in the White House. It is a role that bears great responsibility, accountability, dignity and statesman-like behaviour. Sadly attacking the Holy Father and depicting himself as Our Lord blessing the sick is indeed sick in itself.

"I met with 40 wonderful Irish-Americans on Saturday, people of great faith and had the privilege of offering Holy Mass for them.

"I think of them and the good people of America and can but pray for them."