BELFAST Hills Partnership and Crumlin and District Angling Association have held a community outreach day showcasing the work of the ongoing Crumlin River Restoration Project.

The event took place on Saturday in Ionad Teaghlaigh Ghleann Darach.

A key part of the day was to seek volunteers who have an interest in protecting and enhancing the river corridor, whether it be from tree planting, fence building or monitoring and reporting the fantastic diversity of nature.

The community launch was the perfect opportunity for anyone that lives along the Crumlin River to drop in and find out about the project, learn all about the river and its wildlife, and find out how you can get involved to help protect this wonderful watercourse.

Speaking about the project, Deborah McLaughlin, River Restoration Project Officer with Belfast hills Partnership said it was a fantastic opportunity for those hoping to gain experience in conservation work or simply do their bit for the health of the Crumlin River and the local environment.

The project, which is funded through the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA), Nature Recovery Challenge Fund aims to establish a ‘green corridor’ extending from the Belfast Hills to the mouth of the River at Lough Neagh. It will include habitat and biodiversity works, water quality studies and improvements, support for farmers and local landowners, and a range of volunteer opportunities.

David Kennedy, Development Officer with Crumlin and District Angling Association added: “The Crumlin and District Angling Association have long been involved in helping to restore and enhance our river. Partnering with the Belfast Hills Trust has seen that work amplified.

“The River Restoration Project is a perfect opportunity to let you join in with that work with a wide range of skills to be picked up and opportunities to get involved for nature based solutions which will help protect our river for future generations."