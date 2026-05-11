A REWARD of £20,000 is being offered for information into the attack on Dunmurry Police Station.

On Saturday night, police revisited the scene and carried out road stops two weeks on from the incident.

The renewed appeal for information is backed by a reward of up to £20,000 from the independent charity Crimestoppers.

Detective Inspector Campbell, from the Police Service’s Terrorism Investigation Unit, said: “Two weeks ago, on the night of Saturday 25 April, at around 10.45pm, a delivery driver was threatened by a masked gunman. This terrifying ordeal took place in the Summerhill area of Twinbrook.

“The driver’s vehicle was hijacked, an improvised explosive device placed inside, and the driver ordered to drive to Dunmurry Police Station. Here, at approximately 11.15pm, the device exploded.

“This cowardly and senseless attack, which could have claimed so many innocent lives, sent shockwaves across the community. The fact that local residents, including two babies, were being taken to safety by officers when the device exploded speaks volumes.

“Earlier tonight, officers revisited the scene. We’ve been handing out appeal leaflets, and we’ve been speaking with pedestrians, drivers and passengers.

“I’m asking you to think, for just one minute, of the utter devastation that could have resulted. And I’m asking you to do the right thing. If you have any information, no matter how insignificant it might seem, please speak to us.

“I’m also keen to offer assurance that Crimestoppers, who are a charity and independent of the police, can be contacted with 100 per cent anonymity. The charity is offering a reward of up to £20,000 for information, received directly, that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the attack. With Crimestoppers, calls are never recorded, there’s no caller line display or 1471 facility.”

Contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.