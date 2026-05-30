INITIAL groundwork is underway on a major new social housing development in the Newhill area which will deliver 27 much-needed new homes for families.

The development, being constructed by MJ McBride Construction on behalf of Radius Housing, represents another significant investment in social housing in West Belfast.

The site, which sits at the foot of the Blackmountain, will also offer access to the new pathway that will open up the Black Mountain to the local community.

Radius Housing’s Director of Development, Anita Conway said: “Radius Housing is delighted that this development is now on site and it will transform an unused vacant site into 27 high-quality, well-built new homes, delivering much-needed affordable housing for the local community.

"All homes will be built to Lifetime Homes standards and achieve EPC A ratings, providing sustainable, energy-efficient homes designed to meet residents’ needs now and into the future, while bringing a redundant site back into positive use for the area.”

West Belfast MLA Aisling Reilly visited the site alongside representatives from Radius Housing to discuss the development and the positive impact it will have on the local community.

Speaking following the visit, she said: “It was great to visit the site at the new Newhill development.

“There is a huge need for social and affordable housing right across West Belfast and this development of 27 new homes will be a really positive addition to the area.

“Developments like this are vital for local families who are waiting on a secure home, and it is encouraging to see continued investment in communities like Newhill.

“I want to thank Radius Housing and MJ McBride Construction for their ongoing engagement and I look forward to seeing work progress in the weeks and months ahead.”