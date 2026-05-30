WORK has begun on 46 new social homes in Poleglass, beside the Church of the Nativity on the Bell Steele Road.

Planning permission had already been approved for the residential development comprising of 46 units including a mix of dwellings and apartments, car parking, landscaping and all associated site and access works.

The work is being carried out by Co Tyrone-based developer Newpark Homes.

Local Sinn Féin councillor Caoimhin McCann has welcomed the start of the work.

"The Diocese had sold part of the land and a planning application came in to build 46 new homes," he said.

"Planning permission has been granted. The Parochial House and Parish Hall have been demolished.

"It is great news for West Belfast. We all know about the housing crisis in this area. The homes should be completed in around 18 months and I am looking forward to families moving in."

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey added: "This will be a great development. One of the biggest things as elected representatives we deal with is trying to find someone a home. This new development will deliver 46 much-needed homes.

Cllr Caoimhin McCann with Paul Maskey MP

"To give someone a home, it gives them hope. Everyone deserves a home.

"When this was going through planning, there was not one objection which shows you the support from local people."