"Sean McGourty isn’t just a part of the Ulster Schools Hall of Fame, he is a part of the very fabric of our identity."

Those were the words read aloud as the West Belfast man collected his Hall of Fame inductee award for his dedication to Ulster Schools GAA.

The 2026 Ulster GAA Schools award ceremony will hold a very special place in the hearts and minds of the La Salle community, as their former teacher and honourable past pupil received the ultimate honour. Sean's services to the national sport go back further than maybe even he'd care to admit, but there has been no more worthy a recipient of such an accolade than a man steeped in Antrim and Belfast GAA tradition.

Looking back on his connection with the sport he loves, Sean spoke with the Andersonstown New about attending of St Finian's Primary School on the Falls Road back in the early 1960's, and it was there that his passion for sport developed due to the dedication of the staff who worked there.

"Living in Riverdale I was sent there every morning on the bus and my mother made sure I was up every morning to go there for the best education I could get at that time. It was a great school, just off Leeson Street, and not only had they a love for education but their passion for Gaelic Games too was well known and something my parents wanted me to partake in as a youngster.

Coaching days – Sean third left, back row

"My connections with La Salle run as far back as primary school too. Both Brother Joe McKeever and Brother Christopher were the main teachers who took us all for Gaelic games and taught us the basics in both codes, and both happened to be De La Salle brothers so I was almost destined to head up the road post-primary."

Sean recalls how he was one of the first set of pupils to attend La Salle during its opening educational year of 1966, and was among that first batch of original pupils to leave after completing Sixth Year.

"The year I happened to leave (St Finian's) in June 1966, La Salle College opened in September that year and I was part of the first cohort who went through the school all the way from First Year until I was college age, something that always fills me with pride as I have had that connection with the school from the get-go."

The newest inductee into the Hall of Fame was not only a genius on a GAA pitch, but has been dubbed the "best all round sportsman I ever taught" by former La Salle Physical Education teacher Danny Fulton after Sean showed his skills inside the confines of a basketball court.

Sean played for La Salle colours and then went on to coach the youngsters when he returned as a teacher

Sean laughs at the comments, but also believes the reason he fell in love with La Salle so quickly was due to the school's emphasis on extra-curricular sport, including basketball and soccer which Sean became a natural at.

"One of the main reasons I was desperate to attend the school was I knew that the order who ran my primary school were the folks involved in La Salle as well, and they really gave you the opportunity to express yourself both inside and outside the classroom with the extra-curricular activities.

"Whether it was Gaelic games, basketball and football all being made available, and that helped me in my studies too knowing I'd get these opportunities if I performed well inside a classroom.

"Soccer was more a recreational pursuit for me. My first love was always Gaelic games, but when it came to basketball I was fortunate enough to captain the Irish School Boys team in the late 1960's, it all kept me entertained shall we say.

"Danny Fulton and Brother Eugene were both major influences and outstanding coaches and they kept us all very much in line and helped us develop a real passion and love for that sport, which was not something that came too often in Belfast in those days."

The famous Antrim Vocational Schools side of 1971 almost clinched an All-Ireland schools double but after they managed to beat Tipperary in the hurling final, sadly lost to Mayo by a single point the following week in the football equivalent. Sean believes this achievement is one he holds highest.

"One medal which I hold very close to my heart was the Vocational Schools All-Ireland medal which I won in 1971 after beating Tipperary in the final, sadly a week later we lost to Mayo in the football but that was a great squad. I played alongside Gerry Armstrong who went on to be a top footballer for both NI and in England for the likes of Spurs, it shows the talent in that team at that time.

"We appreciated the promotion of Gaelic games in West Belfast. Brother Ennis from CBS and Hugh Flanagan were two men I looked up to as they put a lot of time and effort into promoting the sport in schools."

After attending St Joseph's College where he trained to be a teacher, Sean made the daunting task returning La Salle as a Physical Education teacher, and then head of Recreational Studies, a post he held for almost 30 years.

"I was smitten by the education and coaching that I had in La Salle. I felt I owed something back. Besides teaching PE, I spent a lot of time in the extra-curricular activities.

"I built many relationships in the school with the likes of Paul Buchanan and Ally McGilligan. I loved the school, there was a great interaction and wonderful atmosphere I wanted to carry on when I was a teacher, we had a few rogues and characters."

The McGourty name is one that is renowned in Antrim GAA circles.

It started with Sean, but having a trio of sons who played in St Gall's famous All-Ireland win in 2010, (Conor, Kieran and Kevin all starting the final victory over Kilmurry-Ibrickane); and two daughters in Marissa and Seaneen who matched their brothers' triumphs this time in camogie with Rossa; Sean truly has a lasting legacy with grandson Sean enjoying the professional football life with Sligo Rovers this season.

"From no age my children were always involved in St Gall's and Rossa, it's part of our culture as a family, they all participated and have been quite successful. Between my five kids, and two grandkids Sean and Erin, they all have gone on and achieved something. It does seem to be in the genes as a man might say, but I was always a firm believer that you only get out of it what you put into it.

"If you are someone with all the talent in the world, but no want or desire to train and better yourself, then what is the point in having the talent? We always made sure they gave it their all at every sport or event they took part in.

"The thing about the All-Ireland win too, it was more than just my three sons. I coached a lot of that team, people like Sean Kelly, Colin Brady and Andy McClean, they all grew up together. Just because they never lived in the same family didn't mean it was any less to me watching them come through in a cycle. Their record in Antrim Championships, winning the Ulster titles and the big one in the All-Ireland – that was a group thing; they were a family.

"The All-Ireland win was very fateful, happening in our centenary year and it was something that always lives on to this day."

Sean in recent years took on the role as a member of the Ulster Schools Committee, and eventually took on the responsibility of treasurer of Ulster Schools.

"It is so important, the Ulster Schools Committee are a very progressive committee, which is unusual for a GAA committee. One thing we always made our mandate was to be progressive and move with the times. At the end of the day we deal with children and young people, it's about interesting them enough to participate in the national games.

"You can't afford to think that something that worked 20 years ago, ten, five or even last year, will work this time around. Young people move with the times and so do the people responsible.

"One hundred and thirty-two schools are involved in our organisation. You'll get 1,700 games played in a school year and even keeping track of where the 72 cups are can be a difficult task. It's a really progressive and forward thinking group which I was privileged to be apart of it."

Sean's involvement in the Ulster Schools Committee has not gone unnoticed. Between receiving the Uachtaráin Award in 2020, to recently being inducted into the Hall of Fame, it has been quite the journey for the former St Gall's secretary and La Salle teacher, but he believes when you do something you love, it never gets old.

"The old 'work a job you love and you'll never work a day in your life' rings true with me. I have so much passion for Gaelic games and promoting it to our next generation, it was a pleasure to do so and continue to do so.

"One story that always sticks with me, Andy McCallion of St John's met my wife one day with my son Kieran and he was asked 'is your daddy in school today' and he said 'my daddy doesn't go to school, he goes to matches'. It always made me laugh, the thought of that.

"The bottom line is that whether you are playing in Division Six football, or Division One hurling, some kid will see that final as their All-Ireland and our job with Ulster Schools is to make it a positive experience and it was the reason I wanted to be involved.

"To make that child who is playing a Division Six football final feel like he was lifting a Sam Maguire, that is what it's all about.

"Looking to the future, I would love to see Antrim schools back in the top tier in the MacRory Cup. I firmly believe playing at the highest level from a young age allows kids to know how they have to lift their standard to play and where they have to train to get to."

Commenting on Sean's recent induction and award, Ulster Schools said: ​"Inducting Sean into the Hall of Fame isn’t just about recognising his longevity, it’s about celebrating a legacy of selfless service.

"He has never been one to seek the limelight, often preferring to work quietly in the background to ensure that the players and coaches take centre stage.

"Yet, it is his tireless energy and 'can-do' attitude that have kept the wheels turning for so many years. He is a mentor to new volunteers and a trusted confidant to seasoned veterans, always ready with a word of encouragement or a piece of sage advice.

"As we celebrate this well-deserved honour, we reflect on the thousands of hours Sean has invested in our youth.

"He has provided a platform for talent to shine and created memories that students will carry with them long after they leave the classroom. Sean McGourty isn’t just a part of the Ulster Schools Hall of Fame, he is a part of the very fabric of our identity."