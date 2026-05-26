Lámh Dhearg are delighted to announce that Hannahstown Credit Union will again be the main sponsor of their Golf Classic on June 26th at Balmoral.

Timmy Finnegan, member of the Golf Committtee, said the club are "very appreciative of the generous support of the Hannahstown Credit Union of our Golf day which is always a popular fundraiser for club development funds".

Marjorie Hemsworth from the Board of Directors of the Hannahstown Credit Union added: “We are delighted to continue our sponsorship of the Golf Classic as the club like ourselves serves the local community so well.”

The club would encourage all members to support Hannahstown Credit Union or any of their other many generous partners if the opportunity arises as they are all vital in facilitating the successful organisation of the club.