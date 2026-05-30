GALLERY: Gaelscoil agus Naíscoil na Móna celebrate 25th anniversary

AN Irish language nursery and primary school has celebrated its 25th anniversary with a special event at Black Mountain Shared Space.

Gaelscoil and Naíscoil na Móna was formed in 2000 in Turf Lodge in West Belfast.

Staff, pupils and guests came together to celebrate 25 years and the graduation of their year's Rang 7 pupils.

Speaking at the event, Principal Karen Morgan said: "We started in the year 2000 with six children and now we have over 120 families from pre-school to Rang 7.

"It is the children, families, staff and governors of Gaelscoil and Naiscoil na Móna over the years who have created our little but mighty school of which we are very proud.

"A word of appreciation to Sharon McLaughlin and Anne Coogan for their foresight and diligence in setting up Gaelscoil na Móna along with support from Seán Ó Muireagáin, Pilib Ó Ruanaí in the then Gaeloiliúint.

"I am also extremely proud that we have past pupils now teaching and working in the school and whose children now attend the school.

"I would like to express my love, respect and my hope for our Rang 7 children. I am totally proud of every one of you and your journeys so far. You are a central part of our Gaelscoil na Móna family and community.

"Go now and discover a very special life for yourself but come back often to see us. Be proud of yourselves and of our beautiful Irish language and share your Irish with everyone you meet as it belongs to every one of us."