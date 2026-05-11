NEW sports pitches have been officially opened at Stranmillis University College, marking a significant investment in the college and its students.

The £4 million project has delivered a new environmentally friendly 3G pitch — the first of its kind in Ireland – a 2G multi‑use games area, floodlighting to enable year‑round use, and associated changing and medical facilities alongside improved car, coach and cycle parking.

The Department for the Economy provided 90 per cent of the funding for the development, which has been formally handed over to the college.

Speaking at the official opening, Economy Minister Caoimhe Archibald said: “These new sports facilities at Stranmillis University College represent a significant investment in teacher education and student experience.

“Teachers play a vital role in our society and our economy, and it is essential that those training for the profession have access to modern, high‑quality facilities that support their learning and development.”

The Department says the funding is part of its commitment to targeted capital investment that improves learning environments, supports skills development, and delivers long‑term value for students, institutions and the wider economy.

Stranmillis UC delivers Physical Education modules as part of its undergraduate teacher education programmes and offers a BSc in Physical Education and Sport. The new facilities will support the practical delivery of these courses and enhance opportunities for wider campus and community use.

Speaking at the launch, Professor Jonathan Heggarty, Principal and CEO of Stranmillis University College, said: “Stranmillis is proud to introduce its brand-new sports complex, designed to meet the needs of a wide range of users, from our own students to community groups and elite sports organisations. These cutting edge facilities offer flexible, high-quality spaces for training, competition, events, and wellbeing activities.

"Sport has played a vital role in life at Stranmillis for over a century, not only for our clubs and societies but also for students across our programmes. For example, our Physical Education and Sport programme has grown significantly in recent years, establishing Stranmillis as a key provider in this important field. These new facilities will further strengthen our work in this area and provide our students with a hugely valuable resource.”