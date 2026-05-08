RESIDENTS in the South Link area of Andersonstown are set to benefit from essential

road resurfacing works currently underway in the area.



The project which begun last week is aiming to significantly improve road conditions for local households.



Speaking about the works, Cllr McCabe said the resurfacing reflects the importance of

continued dialogue between elected representatives and residents.

“When I was speaking with residents in the South Link area, the condition of the roads came up time and again. I’m pleased to see that these concerns have been acted upon, and that work is now underway to deliver much-needed improvements.”



Local residents and businesses have welcomed the development, noting that the

resurfacing will not only enhance the appearance of the area but also improve safety

for drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians alike.