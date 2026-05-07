EIGHTEEN residents have been left homeless after an arson attack in Carrick Hill.

The blaze broke out in the early hours of Saturday morning. The NIFRS is treating the fire as arson.

Independent Councillor Paul McCusker visited the scene at Scotch Quarters yesterday.

"I have raised questions on why the emergency procedure was not activated through Belfast City Council and why the work to restore electric and make the flats safe has not progressed," he said.

"An urgent response is needed now to make the flats safe, restore electric and to support those residents who do not want to return to look at more suitable housing options.

"I have been in contact with Choice Housing, NIHE and Belfast City Council about this and will continue to support those affected."

North Belfast MLA Carál Ní Chuilín praised the fire service and the local community.

“I wish to pay tribute to the emergency services who attended the scene for their professionalism and their efforts in suppressing the fire while rescuing people from the building.

“Thankfully no one was seriously injured but we could have been dealing with fatalities.

“I also want to pay tribute to the local community who also stepped up offering help to those evacuated and who are also offering support to those affected."

In a statement, Choice Housing said: "The safety and wellbeing of all our tenants is our main priority.

"The Association is doing everything possible to ensure tenants are safe, the building is secure and reconnection of services will be completed as soon as possible.

"Our Housing Management Team and Fire Safety Team have been working to offer every tenant support and alternative accommodation.

"Health and Safety precautions have been put in place, including the electricity supply being isolated. The properties and communal areas are habitable although they remain without electricity.

"Security services are in place 24/7 and will remain insitu until electric supply has been restored and major works are complete.

"All tenants have been offered alternative accommodation; a number have accepted our offer and been provided with temporary housing. A small number of tenants have stated that it is their preference to remain in their home or sought alternative options through family.

"Tenants are aware that we are working with Choice Services, NIE and tenant electricity suppliers in order to carry out remedial works and restore supply to each flat. We are working to complete this by the end of the week, but this cannot be guaranteed at this time.

"We will continue to work closely with local representatives on this matter and keep tenants updated.”