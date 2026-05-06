CELTIC fans have voiced a mixed reaction after the club unveiled their home shirt for next season.

The new top by Adidas features the club's traditional green and white hoops with the Adidas logo, sponsor and Celtic crest all embedded in gold to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Lisbon Lions.

The club badge features '60 aniversário' – marking 60 years since Celtic became the first UK team to win the European Cup, defeating Inter Milan 2-1 in Lisbon on May 25, 1967.

The new Celtic home shirt directly from the club is priced at £75. An "authentic" one is priced at £120. A junior jersey is £60, while an infants is priced at £50.

The pricing has divided opinion from Celtic fans on social media, with many saying they will not be buying it in protest at the club's board who have been underfire all season where many fans have blamed them for failures in the transfer window amongst others.

In January, Celtic spent £0 on transfer fees, instead bringing in five loan players and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on a free.

Referencing the club's transfer policy, one Celtic fan, Dec Graham, said of the new shirt: "Can I get it on loan in January with an option to buy in the summer?"

Scott Simpson said: "Buy a striker and I might buy one, until then, bolt."

Derek Hutton joked "Hope it's priced at £67."

Alex Walsh stated: "Stopped buying tops years ago. £70 t-shirts is a NO go."

Graham Paul said "I do like it but I've spent loads the last few years and unlike the club, you haven't invested as you should have. The last two windows were a disgrace. My support continues but not more merch."

Others voiced their intention not to buy with the hashtag #Notanotherpenny

Nicola Stewart called for other fans to take a step back. "Right, the fan tops are stitched and aye the price is dear but it's like this every single year."

Others praised the design of the kit and said they would purchase.

Billy Gillan said: "Adidas have smashed it out the park with this one."

Ross Thomson said: "Forget my money, take my kids, my home and my partner.....I want that top!!!"



The shirt is available to pre-order now ahead of release on Thursday, May 14.