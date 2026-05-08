WEST Belfast man Terry Sharpe lived a life marked by faith, humour, dignity and love, mourners were told at his funeral Mass on Friday morning.

Terry, from Kashmir Road passed away whilst on holiday in Spain at the end of April, aged 104.

He was born on 27 August 1921 in the Oldpark area of North Belfast.

Terry was the son of Albert and Margaret Sharpe. His actor father Albert was an actor best known for his role as Darby in Darby O’Gill and the Little People.

Addressing mourners at his Funeral Mass at St Paul's Church on the Falls Road, Parish Priest Fr Darren Brennan said: "When Terry was 24-years-old he met Bridie at a ballroom dance in Clonard and as they say the rest is history.

"They settled on Springfield Road in a house full of faith, love and happy memories and were blessed with three sons.

"Terry enjoyed 50 years of happy memories with Bridie until she sadly passed away in 2005. They were famously known in the district as the husband and wife who never once had a fight.

"He was a talented signwriter at Ulsterbus and his claim to fame was painting the Bushmills open top bus which took the Northern Ireland football team on their tour of Belfast after the 1982 World Cup.

"Terry was a devoted family man and resisted the lure of showbusiness to follow in his father's footsteps.

"He loved his family deeply. He enjoyed many trips to the Costa del Sol with his sisters and continued trips to Spain with his sons. He loved getting away with the boys, enjoying their company and laughter, night after night, and watching the sunset over the Mediterranean.

Family members were consoled outside St Paul's this morning

"He also loved trips to Cahersiveen in County Kerry to see his daughter-in-law and grandchildren. He was known in the local community as an honorary Kerryman.

"On his final trip to Spain that he had been looking forward to so much, he passed away peacefully in his sleep having earlier been to Mass and received Holy Communion.

"Terry was a man of great faith throughout his life. He could be found at the 9.30am Mass at Clonard every morning.

"He was also a man of immense humour. His wit was something everyone appreciated. He knew when he could lift someone's spirit with a word or two.

"Terry's life was one marked by faith, humour, dignity and love. He never lost his warmth, kindness and good humour that made him so loved by all who knew him."

Terry Sharpe was laid to rest in Milltown Cemetery.