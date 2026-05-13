WEST Belfast Partnership Board hosted its 2026 Environment Awards at the Roddy McCorley Club, celebrating outstanding environmental projects and community initiatives from across West Belfast.

The annual awards recognise the efforts of local schools, community organisations and residents’ groups that are helping to improve the environment through community growing projects, sustainability programmes and innovative eco-friendly initiatives.

This year’s event saw an exceptional number of entries, with schools and community groups showcasing a wide range of projects focused on biodiversity, recycling, green spaces and environmental awareness.

The Partnership Board said the growing participation reflects the increasing commitment across West Belfast to protecting and enhancing the local environment.

Speaking after the event, Terry Quinn, Strategic Health Co-ordinator with the West Belfast Partnership Board, praised the dedication and hard work of all those involved.

“It is fantastic to see so many inspiring environmental projects being highlighted today,” he said. “The wide-ranging scope of the initiatives is remarkable, and we commend everyone involved for the countless volunteering hours and dedication required to deliver such worthwhile projects.

“Green growing projects do far more than transform landscapes, they nurture wellbeing, strengthen communities and provide a great source for improving wellbeing.

“It is important that we acknowledge and celebrate this great work through the Environment Awards, and we also want to thank all of our sponsors who helped make today’s event possible.”

Among those attending the awards ceremony was MP Paul Maskey who presented awards to a number of winning groups and praised the role young people are playing in environmental action.

“It’s great to see so many children here today; a generation leading from the front in protecting and enhancing our environment,” he said.

“The work carried out by local groups and schools this year is making a massive impact on the wellbeing of communities across West Belfast.

“I also want to commend the work of the West Belfast Partnership Board for once again bringing people together to recognise and celebrate these fantastic projects.”