THERE is reduced traffic moving along the Westlink this afternoon, after it was signposted as a possible location for fuel protestors.

At present there does not appear to be any protest taking place.

Other locations for possible protests which were earmarked for 2pm included Sprucefield in Lisburn, Nutts Corner and Sandyknowes Roundabout. A small protest took place this afternoon at Nutts Corner.

WATCH: Little traffic on the Westlink this afternoon with a fuel protest expected. pic.twitter.com/5PxoJmhUT9 — Andersonstown News (@ATownNews) April 14, 2026

On Tuesday morning tractors moved slowing on the Belfast Road approaching Tillysburn and Sydenham Bypass towards City Airport. Police are warning of delays and are advising motorists to avoid the area if possible and to leave extra time for their journey.

The protests follow a week of similar action in the Republic which only ended after the government in Dublin announced a half a billion euro in fuel support.

Motorways and Dublin city centre were brought to a standstill and fuel depots were blockaded by farmers and hauliers protesting at the steep rise in the cost of fuel, brought on by the US-Israel war in Iran.

Fuel delivery drivers and members of An Garda Síochána reported receiving threats from protestors during the course of the week.

Speaking as the protests ended in the Republic Taoiseach Micheál Martin hit out at “groups with a self-declared mandate” who he said had rejected the “right of democratic representative groups to speak for them”.

“As we said consistently during the week, nobody has a right to blockade our country,” the Taoiseach said. “In this free democracy there are many ways to make your point publicly, and our streets are regularly full of people exercising their rights.

“But no self-appointed groups has a right to prevent emergency services from operating normally, or delay people going for cancer treatment, or to threaten the jobs and livelihoods of others.

The protest at Nutts Corner Roundabout this afternoon

North Belfast MP John Finucane has said the British government must do more to help those affected by the rising fuel crisis.

He was commenting as Sinn Féin MPs supported a letter to the British Prime Minister calling for temporary immediate reduction in costs of fuel in the North.

Mr Finucane said: “The British Prime Minister must step up and deliver urgent, meaningful support to tackle soaring energy costs driven by Israeli-US attacks on Iran.

"Families, households and businesses across the north are under severe and growing pressure. While the British government can find billions for weapons and warfare, workers and families here are being left behind to shoulder the burden of rising costs alone. That is unacceptable.

"We need a strong, united voice from across all parties to demand immediate intervention.

"Sinn Féin MPs have joined with other MPs from the north to press this case, calling for decisive action to cut fuel prices to ease the strain on our communities."

Meanwhile, SDLP leader Claire Hanna MP said fuel protests must not put public safety at risk.

The South Belfast and Mid Down MP Claire Hanna said: “The right to protest is important in a free society, but any fuel protesters must ensure that public safety is not put at risk. We have already seen delays on our roads and footage of an ambulance struggling to get through traffic. That will be very distressing for many who worry about the impact of these protests and who have a variety of commitments that might be disrupted.

“People have a right to be frustrated about rises in energy bills, the cost of living and the lack of action from the Executive and UK Government but blocking roads and putting people at risk of missing school, work or hospital appointments is not a real way forward.

“Stormont and Westminster must use the power and resources they have to support families and businesses most exposed to these rises.”