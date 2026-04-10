DAMAGE in excess of £2,000 has been caused to a Glider in West Belfast. A window was broken on the vehicle close to the Colin Connect site on Thursday night.

Police at Woodbourne said they were investigating the criminal damage.

"The damage caused is estimated to cost in excess off £2,000 to repair," they said. "This is totally unacceptable, extremely dangerous and ultimately affects the local community as the service will be temporarily suspended.

"If you witnessed this or have any information, mobile phone/dashcam footage that may assist police investigation please contact 101 quoting serial 1448 of 09/04/26. Many thanks."

A spokesperson for Translink said: “We can confirm a Glider vehicle sustained a broken window near Colin Connect yesterday evening. There were no injuries reported.

“To ensure the safety or our passengers and staff, services were temporarily suspended but have since been reinstated.

“We condemn anti-social behaviour and we are working with the PSNI and community representatives to tackle this issue.

“Translink also offers a reward of up to £1,000 for anyone prepared to give evidence in court which leads to a conviction.”