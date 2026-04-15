RENOWNED Belfast DJ Billy Gillies will headline this year’s Féile Dance Night at the Falls Park on Saturday, August 8.

The globetrotting DJ, best known for his massive hit 'DNA' will be supported by Guiseppe Ottaviani, Cassio, Kimmic, K.A.D, Eadzo, and local DJs.

His 2023 single released with Hannah Boleyn 'DNA (Loving You)' peaked at number nine on the singles chart in January 2024, and his 2022 single "Lagoon" is known as a fan favourite.

Gillies has released several singles on the Afterdark record label, and was signed to Atlantic Records in 2023.

Gillies is also known for his live performances and international touring, with the globetrotting DJ having performed across the world in Asia, Australia, the USA, South America and across Europe.

Féile an Phobail Director Kevin Gamble said: “Féile Dance Night on Saturday 8th August is going to be huge.

“We are delighted that Billy Gillies will be headlining. This is a major coup for Féile an Phobail, and Billy Gillies will be supported by a first class line-up of DJs.

“Tickets will go on sale this Friday at 10am on Ticketmaster and this concert is going to be massively in demand.

“Féile an Phobail 2026 is going to be the biggest Féile we have ever had, with more huge announcements on the way.”

Tickets are on sale from Friday (April 17) at 10am via Ticketmaster.ie.