BRITISH Prime Minister Keir Starmer has apologised to the families of the five people who were shot dead by the British Army in West Belfast in July 1972, in what became known as the Springhill-Westrock Massacre.

It was found at an inquest in April that soldiers did not use reasonable force in the killings which took place within minutes of each other on the evening of July 9 1972.

Those who were shot dead were Margaret Gargan (13); John Dougal (16); David McCafferty (14); father-of-six Patrick Butler (38); and Fr Noel Fitzpatrick (42), who was based at Corpus Christi Church.

An inquest into the massacre was completed in 2024 just hours before a deadline which shut down inquests into Troubles-related killings came into effect due to the British government’s controversial Legacy Act.

In recent weeks the families of those shot dead accused the British government of “deliberate silence” in the wake of the inquest findings.

In the House of Commons on Wednesday the Prime Minister said the findings of the recent inquest into the "tragic deaths" are "sobering" before naming the victims.

"While the circumstances in which the events occurred were undoubtedly challenging it is the duty of the state to hold itself to the highest standard," he said.

"The government accepts and deeply regrets these findings and recognises their gravity. On behalf of the government I want to apologise unreservedly to the families for what happened and for the grief and trauma that they have endured since the tragic deaths of their loved ones."

Keir Starmer apologising in the House of Commons today

The Prime Minister also apologised in a letter to the families of each of the five victims.

Natasha Butler, granddaughter of Patrick Butler welcomed the apology.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News minutes after the Prime Minister spoke, she said: "We are absolutely delighted. It has lifted a huge weight off our shoulders. It has taken 54 years of pain, trauma and grief to get to this point and we feel this is the first step towards healing for our family and we welcome this apology from the Prime Minister.

"I felt his words were very heartfelt which means a lot. The findings were clear from the inquest and for him to acknowledge the findings is very uplifting. I felt he acknowledged the pain we went through over 54 years. It is recognition for us as families and we were right to search for the truth. I will get the apology framed. We are very proud today."

Harry Gargan, brother of Margaret, the youngest victim of the atrocity, said it was the "final step" for families.

"For me, it is the final step. When I think back to what my mother and father and all the families had to listen to during the inquest and hear our loved ones described as gunmen then an apology was necessary. I am thinking of my mother and father today and our Margaret very rarely leaves my mind.

"I take Keir Starmer’s words as sincere today. I always knew the British Government had to apologise for their soldiers' actions because the soldiers never apologised for anything during the inquest."

Jimmy Dougal, brother of John, added: "Like the rest of the families, I am glad to see the apology. However when Keir Starmer said about difficult circumstances that night, there was none. There was no trouble or rioting or anything like that. What happened was soldiers opened fire and killed people indiscriminately.

"Overall, we are all glad we got here after all these years. I feel sorry for my parents who never lived to see any of this. I will go to their grave now, say a few prayers and let them know we got there in the end."