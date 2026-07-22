Sinn Féin's Gerry Kelly announced today that he will not contest next year's Assembly elections.

The former IRA leaders, serial escapee and Sinn Féin heavyweight served in the Stormont Assembly since it was set up in 1998, representing the Belfast North constituency.

Occupying many top roles in the Assembly and on the Policing Board, Gerry Kelly also served as Junior Minister in the Executive from 2007 to 2011.

“It has been the greatest honour to serve the people of North Belfast as an elected representative since 1998," he said, confirming that he would continue as an MLA until the election in May of 2027.

Gerry Kelly and the late Bik McFarlane visiting the H Blocks in 2008, with both having escaped from in September 1983

"I want to sincerely thank everyone who has supported me throughout my journey, my constituents, family, friends and colleagues," he added.

“I am immensely proud to have played a part in Sinn Féin’s journey of delivering real progress, building the peace process, securing the Good Friday Agreement through to the historic appointment of Michelle O’Neill as the first republican First Minister in a state designed to prevent this happening.

"We are in a time of exciting change as we look forward to building a new and United Ireland.”

Sinn Féin Vice-President Michelle O’Neill thanked Gerry Kelly for "his decades of dedicated service and commitment to Irish Unity".





"Gerry Kelly has shown great leadership as part of the Sinn Féin team across North Belfast, which has grown considerably in recent years."

In 1983, Gerry Kelly led the 'Great Escape' from the H-Blocks of Long Kesh, then considered the most secure jail in Europe. After a period on the run, he was captured, imprisoned on the Continent and eventually extradited back to the North.

His memoirs, 'The Escape' and 'Playing My Part' detail his 50-plus years of activism.