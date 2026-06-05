A MURAL has been unveiled in honour of legendary Cliftonville striker Joe Gormley in his native Ardoyne.

Scorer of a club record 309 goals in 574 appearances, the 36-year-old striker made his Reds debut in 2011. Last month, Joe 'The Goal' put pen to paper on a deal that will keep him at Solitude until the end of the 2026/27 campaign.

The mural in Velsheda Court is situated just two streets away from Joe's house and opposite the park where he grew up playing football. The striking piece of wall art was painted by iconic North Belfast artist Micky Doc.

Speaking to the North Belfast News, Joe said: "The first I heard of it was a kid at school told me they were drawing a picture of me beside the park.

"I go to the park every day with my wife and kids and I saw the outline and that's when I thought it must be true.

"It means a lot to me. I live two streets away and my family are in the park every day and my mum walks past twice a day. All my family are from the area too.

Joe and Lorcán

"The mural is a great piece of work. Micky Doc's work is unreal. To see me up there on the wall just feels unbelievable. I want to thank everyone who made it possible.

"I appreciate everything everyone has done for me and all the support over the years

"I hope it inspires kids in the area and maybe another local person will be up on a wall beside me in years to come."

Asked about his recent contract extension at Solitude, Joe added: "I have signed for another year with Cliftonville.

"It could potentially be my last. I am at the age now where I am thinking of taking a step back. My eldest son Lorcán, who is five, is starting to play football now so I want to dedicate a bit more of my time to him."