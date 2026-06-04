POLICE in North Belfast have released details of a policing operation aimed at tackling both drug dealing and organised crime.

The operation, which ran over a two week period last month, resulted in two firearms and around 55 rounds of ammunition being seized during ten separate searches.

A quantity of Class A controlled drugs with an estimated street value of £15,000 which included cocaine and crystal methamphetamine, as well as suspected Class B controlled drugs were seized. Around £2,000 of illegal cannabis vapes were seized and have also been taken away for further forensic examinations.

Around £85,000 in assets including cars, cash and other items, were seized as part of the investigation.

Three men were arrested on suspicion of a number of drugs-related offences. The investigation remains ongoing.

Speaking following the operation, Inspector Matthew Adams said: “The detection and disruption of organised criminals involved in the supply of drugs is a policing priority for police in North Belfast.

“This proactive operation shows that when we have the right information, we can take decisive action to protect our communities from the harms caused by drugs.

"We want to make our communities a hostile environment for those involved in the drugs trade and the message from this operation is clear: there is no safe place for you in North Belfast."

Anyone with information regarding drug dealing or supply can contact local police on 101, or online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/