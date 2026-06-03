A WEST Belfast councillor has come out against any future appointment of Robbie Keane as the new Celtic manager.

It has been reported that the former Irish international, who had a loan spell with Celtic in 2010, is being considered by the Glasgow club as one of the main candidates to be the new Celtic boss.

Many Celtic fans are unhappy that Keane is in the running for the role after he managed Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv between 2023-24 during which time Israeli forces launched its attack on Gaza. 75,000 Gazans have died as a result on the onslaught.

Last night Councillor Paul Doherty made his views known on the latest developments at Celtic Park after commenting on a social media post from from a Celtic fans' group calling itself Celtic Support for the Liberation of Palestine (CFLP).

The CFLP statement said: “As Celtic fans, we oppose the proposed appointment of Robbie Keane as manager of Celtic Football Club. Celtic supporters have a long and proud history of solidarity with the Palestinian people.

"For us, Robbie Keane’s decision to manage Maccabi Tel Aviv during the genocide in Gaza is impossible to ignore.

"Celtic was founded by a community shaped by the legacy of genocide, displacement and famine. Our club’s roots lie in solidarity with those who suffered injustice and oppression.

"We cannot forget where we came from, nor turn our backs on those facing genocide today."

Posting on Facebook under the CFLP post, Councillor Doherty wrote: "He (Robbie Keane) made his choice while the people of Palestine were being massacred – Celtic fans must now make ours clear: No Robbie Keane."