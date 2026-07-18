ACFL Division One

Relegation Play-Off Final

St Ergnat's Moneyglass 0-18

Tír na nÓg Randalstown 1-10

At Erin's Own Cargin

A scoreless first-half from Tír na nÓg proved costly in the final fixture in Antrim's All-County Football League as Moneyglass ran out victors to retain their top-flight status after an edgy affair played out between the pair at Erin's Own Cargin.

The first half dominance from Moneyglass proved to be the difference as they retained their top-flight status ahead of the championship campaign, but it was not the affirmation it might have seemed as Randalstown fought bravely and found themselves within a goal strike of levelling late on.

Back to the first-period, which saw one of the most-one-sided affairs in the modern era of Antrim's top-flight as reported LIVE on BelfastMedia.com.

From the whistle St Ergnat's had their foot firmly on the throat of Tír na nÓg with a stupendous effort floating for two-points instantly courtesy of Seanchan Duffin in the middle of the park.

Moneyglass relied on the brilliance of Sean Boyd and Tiernan McCormick with the pair proving a nightmare to cope with for their opponents, as they struck seven points between them.

Boyd found his first score from a gently clipped effort on the fifth minute before McCormick soon followed with a white flag of his own, following a great score aided by the heavy breeze in Toome.

McCormick split the uprights once again with a piece of brilliance which saw a neat pass and return from Boyd before the Antrim star floated a point between the sticks at the end of a driving run.

Caolan Boyd soon popped up with yet another score for Moneyglass and the men from Randalstown struggled to get out of their half with the continued pressure and multiple turn-overs which rained heavy from their opponents.

Both Sean and Caolan reached the catch-net with points and stretched their sides advantage to eight points by the 25th minute and the reply was radio silence from Randalstown.

Aidan McErlain soon got in on the act with a score from a free before Tiernan McCormick proved dangerous once again and used his blistering pace before a great placement technique to plant the ball over the bar.

Tír na nÓg rarely threatened in the opening half, but they did have a goal chance from Cormac Devlin, but it was one of seven first-half wides and the goal seemed to have a hex or force-field which refused to allow any scores from the Whitehill men.

The half would prove to be consequential as Moneyglass had built up a double digit lead and Tír na nÓg would rue those missed chances to really cause any worry for the Lough Beg side.

As the second-half unfolded, it was much of the same from the sides in the opening minutes, and Moneyglass built on their lead with another Tiernan McCormick point for his third of the day.

A five-minute spell as the half restarted gave a new lease of life for the men from Randalstown. Eamon Óg McAllister pointed the first time of asking for his side and they looked to find their rhythm shortly after when a ferocious Darragh Fagan two-pointer flew between the uprights for an orange flag.

A 45 from Fagan and a great score from the unusually quiet Connor O'Neill saw Moneyglass begin to bend, but despite wilting temporarily, they managed to retain their advantage when Colum Duffin and Sean Boyd both earned white flags to be raised.

Dermott McErlain and Duffin both followed up and restored their advantage back to eight points, but Randalstown would maintain hope of a comeback.

Connor O'Neill found space and prevailed with another tally for his side, but when Eamon Óg McAllister's driving run resulted in a scrappy goal, all bets were off. The low-struck effort did just enough to squeeze past Rory Gribbon in the Moneyglass goal and give his side confidence that a comeback could be on the cards.

Barry McCormick soon after the goal, then lashed a great score and when referee Colm McDonald signalled for two-points it was game on with less than five minutes to play.

Colum Duffin's free late on virtually put to bed any chance of that comeback becoming a reality and the icing was firmly on the cake when Duffin popped another free over the bar and confirmed that Tír na nÓg would be condemned to the drop for next season.

Moneyglass XV: Rory Gribbon; James McCormick, Zach McCaughan, Callum Murray; Eunan McErlain, Fearghal Duffin, Sean Boyd 0-3; Tiernan McCormick 0-4, Seanchan Duffin 0-2 (1xTP); Odhran Duffin, Aidan McErlain 0-1 (1f), Caolan Boyd 0-2; Mark Duffin, Colum Duffin 0-3 (0-3f), Dermott McErlain 0-3

Tír na nÓg XV: Conor McKenna; Ciaran McGrellis, Brandon McLornon, Daniel McLornan; Barry McCormick 0-2, Ryan Crilly, Ciaran Logan; Ciaran O'Neill 0-2, Cormac Devlin; Sean McKeown, Eamon Óg McAllister 1-1, Oliver McAtamney; Caleb Smith, Darragh Fagan 0-3 (1xtpf, 1x45'), Connor O'Neill 0-2