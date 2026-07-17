Antrim GAA has launched the 2026 U21 championship at the headquarters of new sponsor JP Corry.

The ‘A’ hurling championship opens with a repeat of last year’s final between Ruairi Óg’s Cushendall and Loughiel Shamrocks on Wednesday 22nd July, with a round of ‘B’ games coming later that week.

As for the football, the competition will begin later in the year and will no doubt be another sensational campaign, with holders St Brigid's set to defend their crown following their victory over St Gall's last year.

This marks the first year of the partnership between JP Corry and Antrim GAA, bringing together two organisations that share a strong commitment to supporting communities, developing young people and promoting wellbeing through participation and inclusion.

The U21 Championships is a key part of the Antrim GAA calendar and provides an important platform for some of the county's most promising footballers and hurlers.

Speaking at the launch, Antrim Chairman Seamus McMullan welcomed the new partnership and believes the U21 grade is a key component in football development.

"We are delighted to welcome JP Corry as sponsors of our U21 Football and Hurling Championships," he said.

"The U21 grade is key for us in the development of our young players, providing them with the opportunity to continue their GAA journey while representing their clubs at a high level.

"JP Corry is a long established firm which operates across Antrim and across the region. We look forward to working with them and thank them for their support of Gaelic Games in Antrim."

For JP Corry, the sponsorship reflects a natural alignment with the values that underpin both organisations and Gary Hunter, JP Corry Regional Manager, commented on the partnership and the long-standing community ties which his organisation have in Antrim.

"We are delighted to support the Antrim U21 Football and Hurling Championships for the first time.

"We believe in investing in the communities where we live and work, and the GAA's focus on wellbeing, inclusion and community spirit closely reflects our own values.

"These championships reward teamwork, resilience and the development of young people, and we are delighted to play a part in helping the next generation of Antrim players thrive."

Antrim GAA and JP Corry wish every club and participant the very best for the 2026 U21 Football and Hurling Championships.

A number of games from the U21 championship will be streamed on Antrim platforms including the opening hurling fixture, alternatively the games will be available via a pre-paid ticket with fixtures and key dates set below.

The hurling 'A' will begin on Wednesday July 22nd, with Rossa and St Enda's both set to compete in the quarter-final, with Dunloy already booking their place in the semi-final after a bye-round.

St John's stormed to a massive win over Con Magees

As for the second-tier, St John's kicked off the campaign with a resounding win over Glenravel on Wednesday evening at Corrigan Park, where the Johnnies found the net nine-times and kept the umpires busy with 22 points on the evening.

Lewis Rafferty, Caolan and Tomas Adams starred for the hosts as the trio netted eight times and managed to point on eight separate occasions on the evening.

The Corrigan Park side had an eye for goal, hitting seven of them in a devastating first half which saw them raise the green flag seven times.

In their first ever venture in Under 21 Hurling, Glenravel were able to stay with the home side as far as points were concerned but the Johnnies goal scoring ability set the two teams apart.

The win sets up a West Belfast derby for the Johnnies who now travel to Shaws Road for a quarter final clash with St Paul’s next Wednesday evening.

U21A Hurling Championship Quarter-Final Fixtures (WEDNESDAY 22nd JULY)

Loughgiel Shamrocks v Cushendall - Fr Healy Park

Glenariff Oisin v St Enda's - Glenariffe Park

Ballycastle v Rossa

U21B Hurling Championship Quarter Final Fixtures (WEDNESDAY 22nd JULY)

St Gall's v Shane O'Neill - De La Salle Park

Lamh Dhearg v Tír na nÓg - Hannahstown

Sarsfields v Ballymena All Saints - Bearpit

St Paul's v St John's - Shaws Road

For streaming details and fixture information see www.antrimgaa.ie.