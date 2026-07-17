LAST season's championship was arguably one of Antrim GAA's most dramatic seasons in the history of Gaelic Games when it came to the club scene.

Not only was Antrim football won by a club for the first time in almost 90 years – 89 to be exact, but the Volunteer Cup returned to Belfast and Corrigan Park for the first time since 1973, with both finals throwing up some of the best competitive finals you have been blessed to see since the first time boots were laced and a whistle was sounded in Belfast.

Last year's Championship saw us covering every corner of the game, whether it was a blustery autumn day in North Antrim for a Senior Hurling contest, or a sun-soaked Bearpit in the Summer sunshine for a battle in the Junior championship, we covered it all and did it with our newest feature, the match-day live blog.

We are delighted to announce a return to the same format and you won't need or get it better anywhere else with instant updates, with every puck, chop and clash of the ash, and of course as the goals and points fly in, we will be right here at the heart of Antrim GAA coverage.

Keep your calendar free and your excitement on ready, Championship fever is truly underway at the home of Belfast GAA coverage.